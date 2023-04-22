1/4 cup sliced pickled jalapeño chile peppers, finely chopped
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoon snipped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon lime juice
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 - 2 tablespoon milk
1 cup canned yellow hominy, rinsed, drained, and patted dry
Cayenne pepper
4 cup shredded romaine lettuce
1 cup shredded cooked chicken
1 mango, halved, seeded, peeled, and sliced
1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled, and sliced
2/3 cup grape tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup chopped orange or yellow sweet pepper
Queso fresco, crumbled (optional)
Pumpkin seeds (pepitas) (optional)
For dressing, in a small bowl combine the first six ingredients (through paprika). Stir in enough of the milk to reach desired consistency. Cover and chill until ready to serve. In a large nonstick skillet heat hominy over low heat 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring gently. Sprinkle with cayenne pepper. On a large platter arrange hominy and the next six ingredients (through sweet pepper.) Serve with dressing and, if desired, queso fresco and/or pumpkin seeds.
