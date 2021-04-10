1 lb ground beef
14 oz can tomato soup
14 oz can of corn drained
14 oz can of black beans drained and rinsed
11.5 oz box cornbread mix
1 1/3 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
2 eggs
7 oz diced green chiles drained
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
14 oz can tomato soup
14 oz can of corn drained
14 oz can of black beans drained and rinsed
11.5 oz box cornbread mix
1 1/3 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
2 eggs
7 oz diced green chiles drained
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Brown ground beef in large pan, drain, and return to pan. Add in tomato soup, corn, and black beans.
Pour into the bottom of a 4 quart casserole dish.
In a mixing bowl, beat cornbread mix, milk, oil, and eggs until smooth. Stir in chilies and cheddar cheese.
Pour over meat filling in casserole dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 - 35 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out crumbly from the cornbread layer.
Allow casserole to rest 5 minutes before serving.
Pour into the bottom of a 4 quart casserole dish.
In a mixing bowl, beat cornbread mix, milk, oil, and eggs until smooth. Stir in chilies and cheddar cheese.
Pour over meat filling in casserole dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 - 35 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out crumbly from the cornbread layer.
Allow casserole to rest 5 minutes before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.