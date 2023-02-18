2 eggs
2 tablespoons milk of choice
handful spinach
1 tablespoon cheddar cheese
1 tomato sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
Crack 2 eggs into a microwave safe bowl. Add 2 tablespoons milk, beat with fork. Add small handful of spinach, 1 tablespoon of cheese, salt and pepper to eggs. Place egg mixture in the microwave. Cook on high for 1.5-2 minutes. Stir and enjoy. If still really undercooked, cook another 30-45 seconds. If mostly cooked, remove from microwave, they’ll continue to cook just a bit. Top with sliced tomato.
