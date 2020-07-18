½ cup ricotta cheese
¼ cup fresh spinach, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese, divided
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup marinara sauce
4 no-boil lasagna noodles, broken in half
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
In a small bowl, mix the ricotta, spinach, parsley, one tablespoon of Parmesan, salt, and pepper until combined. In the glass container, spread a layer of tomato sauce. Top the tomato sauce with the lasagna noodles. Cover the noodles with a layer of the ricotta mixture, then mozzarella. Continue with another layer of noodles, ricotta, tomato sauce, then mozzarella. Repeat. Cover the top layer of lasagna noodles with more tomato sauce and a layer of mozzarella and Parmesan. Place the lid on the glass container, without sealing it closed. Microwave for 10- 15 minutes so noodles are tender and the cheese is melted through. Remove from the microwave carefully, the container will be hot! Allow to cool and refrigerate, or serve immediately. Enjoy!
