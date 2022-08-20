8 oz cream cheese whipped
1 cup mayonnaise
2 cups shredded colby jack cheese
5 green onions chopped
1 cube crushed garlic
0.5 cup bacon chopped
Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and stir well.
Serve immediately with chips, crackers, or your favorite vegetables.
Can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator covered with plastic wrap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.