3 cups of chocolate chips
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 pkg. Andes mint chips or other mint chips or pieces
butter (optional)
peppermint extract(optional)
Pour chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk into a microwave proof bowl. Melt in 30 second increments. Stir after each 30 seconds. Stir in butter if desired for a creamier texture. Add mint chips or crushed chocolate mint candy. Mix in When melted, pour into a greased 8×8 inch pan. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.
