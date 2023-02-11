4 large eggs
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup baking cocoa
1 tablespoon instant coffee granules
1/4 teaspoon salt
Vanilla ice cream and fresh raspberries (optional)
Whisk together first 4 ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, coffee granules and salt; gradually beat into egg mixture. Transfer to a greased 1-1/2-qt. slow cooker.
Cook, covered, on low until a toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs, 2-1/2 to 3 hours. Serve warm. If desired, serve with ice cream and raspberries.
Test Kitchen tips
· Top with caramel and chopped nuts for a turtle flavor variation.
