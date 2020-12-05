3/4 cup thick cream, Fussell's or Carnation brand (170 mL)
3 ounce package red Jello
2 cups unsweetened desiccated coconut, very finely grated – not shredded!
Add the thick cream to a mixing bowl, along with the Jello powder. Stir well to combine.
Add 1 1/2 cups of the desiccated coconut to the mixture and stir to combine.
Roll the mixture into 1 tablespoon-sized balls. Roll the balls into the remaining coconut to coat.
Place balls onto baking sheet and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Notes-
The steps above will make 18 red Jello balls. To make green balls, repeat all steps substituting green jello for the red.
Nutrition- Calories: 115kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 14mg | Sodium: 29mg | Potassium: 59mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 146IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 9mg | Iron: 1mg
