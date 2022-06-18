2 cups unsalted butter (16 ounces), at room temperature, plus more for Bundt pan
4 cups all-purpose flour (about 17 ounces), plus more for Bundt pan
¾ cup (6 ounces) Moscato d'Asti
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups granulated sugar
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
6 large eggs, at room temperature
Grape Glaze
½ cup freeze-dried seedless red grape slices (about 1 ounce)
1 cup powdered sugar (about 4 ounces), divided
2 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons (1 1/4 ounces) Moscato d'Asti or fresh lime juice, divided
1 pinch of fine sea salt
Preheat oven to 300°F. Butter and flour a 10-inch (14-cup) Bundt pan; set aside. Stir together Moscato, lemon juice, and vanilla in a small bowl; set aside.
Beat butter in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until pale yellow and creamy, about 5 minutes. Gradually add sugar and salt, beating until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl as needed. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition and stopping to scrape sides of bowl as needed. Reduce mixer speed to low; gradually add flour alternately with Moscato mixture, beginning and ending with flour, beating until blended after each addition. Spoon batter into prepared Bundt pan, and smooth top.
Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted into cake comes out clean, 1 hour and 40 minutes to 1 hour and 50 minutes. Let cake cool in pan 15 minutes. Remove cake from pan; let cool completely on wire rack, about 2 hours.
Make the Grape Glaze
Process grape slices and 1/4 cup powdered sugar in a spice grinder or food processor until a fine powder forms, about 30 seconds. Sift through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a small bowl; discard any clumps. Whisk 2 tablespoons Moscato or lime juice, salt, and remaining 3/4 cup powdered sugar into grape powder. Whisk in remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons Moscato or lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon at a time, until glaze reaches desired consistency. Spoon grape glaze over cake. Let cake stand until grape glaze hardens, about 15 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.