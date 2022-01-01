10 cups Mr. Dell’s Shredded Hash Browns
1/4 cup + 2 T. butter or margarine
1 can cream of chicken soup
12-oz. sour cream
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup chopped green onions
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
1 cup crushed corn flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 375° F.
Melt 1/4 cup butter or margarine and pour into 9 x 13 inch baking dish, then add 5 cups of Mr. Dell’s Hash Browns. (No need to thaw.)
In separate bowl, mix soup, sour cream, milk, and green onions, then pour 1/2 of this mixture over hash browns. Salt and pepper to taste.
Sprinkle one cup grated cheese on top.
Add remainder of hash browns and pour remainder of mixture on top, salt and pepper.
Sprinkle remaining cheese on top, then cover with crushed corn flakes.
Drizzle two tablespoons melted butter or margarine over mixture and bake for 55 minutes.
MICROWAVE: Cook 16-20 minutes, turning dish 1/4 turn four times during cooking.
Caution: Do not use metal baking pan when microwaving.
You can use any brand hash browns, and optional- add 1/2 to 3/4 cup of chopped green peppers
