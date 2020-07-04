Ingredients
4 lemons, sliced
1/2 cup mint leaves
1 cup sugar
1 pint berries (strawberries and blackberries preferable)
1 quart water
1 quart club soda
Directions
- Slice lemons and place in the bottom of the drink pitcher. Add 1/2 cup fresh mint and 1 cup sugar on top of lemons. With the wooden spoon mash the mixture for 1 minute. Add the berries and lightly mash. Add 1 quart water and refrigerate until chilled.
- To serve: Fill a tall glass with ice and fill 3/4 with lemon juice mixture, top with club soda and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.