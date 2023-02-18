2 x 6 ounce ramekins
5 oz cream cheese
1 egg, large
2 tbsp powdered sweetener
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
In a bowl, mix all ingredients with a fork or a balloon whisk. Whisk until there are no lumps. Lightly grease 2 ramekins with oil or melted butter. Divide the batter between the ramekins. Microwave one ramekin at a time for 1 minute each on high. The tops should be glossy and the centre still jiggly. Then microwave each ramekin for a further 20 seconds. Cool on the counter for 10 minutes, then cool in the fridge for circa 1 hour or until cool. Eat straight from the ramekin or invert onto a plate and decorate with berries / whipped cream / a quick berry coulis.
