1 cup cubed Italian bread
(2 ounces)
¼ cup milk
1 medium carrot (about 4 ounces), cut in 1/4 inch dice
2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
½ pound lean ground beef
½ pound roasted mushroom base (just under 1/2 recipe, about 1 1/3 cups, see above)
¼ cup finely chopped onion
3 tablespoons beaten egg
(1/2 extra large egg)
2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
Salt to taste (about 3/4 teaspoon)
Freshly ground pepper
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Put the bread in a bowl, toss with the milk (add a little more milk if 1/4 cup isn’t enough to moisten all the bread) and let soak for 20 minutes. Meanwhile toss the carrots with 2 teaspoons olive oil on a parchment-covered sheet pan and roast for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes, until tender and lightly browned (you can also make the mushroom base at this time). Squeeze the milk out of the bread and crumble the bread into a large bowl. Add the beef, mushrooms, carrots, onion, egg, parsley, salt, and pepper and mix together well. Turn the oven down to 300 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment. Working in batches, pulse the meat and vegetable mixture in a food processor fitted with the steel blade until pasty. Return to the bowl. Fill a small bowl with water for dipping your hands, then with wet hands form 1-ounce balls, which will be about the size of a golf ball, and place them on the parchment-lined baking sheet. You will need to keep wetting your hands. Bake 40 minutes, or until the meatballs are nicely browned. Remove from the oven and if desired, simmer for up to an hour in tomato sauce. I like to serve these with spaghetti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.