3 eggs at room temperature
3/4 cup white sugar
1/2 cup butter (melted)
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon almond flavoring
1 unbaked pie shell (placed in a pie pan)
Separate the eggs. Beat the egg whites to stiff in one bowl. In another bowl, stir the egg yolks until foamy. Add the sugar, butter, flour, flavoring, buttermilk, and flavoring to the egg mixture. Gently fold the egg whites into the egg mixture. Pour the batter into the pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Test with a knife for doneness. It should come out clean when completely baked. Enjoy!
