4 teaspoons butter
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 large sweet red pepper, finely chopped
4 cups sweet corn kernels
2 large eggs
1 cup fat-free milk
1 tablespoon sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1-1/4 cups crushed reduced-fat butter-flavored crackers (about 30 crackers)
5 green onions, sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and pepper; cook and stir until tender. Add corn; heat through, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, milk, sugar, pepper sauce, thyme, salt and pepper; add to corn mixture. Stir in crushed crackers and green onions. Transfer to a 2-qt. baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes.
