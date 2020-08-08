1/2 cup pecans
1 cup pitted dates
1/4 cup warm water
1 tsp flaxseed, (optional)
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/8 tsp salt
1 1/2 cups ground almonds
Whirl pecans in a food processor until finely chopped (but not ground). Scrape into a shallow dish and set aside. Combine dates with water and flaxseeds in food processor. Whirl until it starts to form a paste, about 20 seconds. Whirl in cocoa powder and salt until combined. Add ground almonds and pulse until a dough forms. Scrape mixture into a bowl. Roll 1 tbsp portions into balls, then coat with chopped pecans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.