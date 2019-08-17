Ingredients:
One 16 oz package of Oreo Cookies
5 cups large marshmallows
4 tablespoons butter
Directions:
Butter an 8X8 inch baking pan. Line the baking pan with parchment paper letting the paper extend up two sides of the pan and overhang slightly on both ends. Butter paper; set pan aside. In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade, pulse Oreos until ground. In a large, microwave safe bowl, melt butter and marshmallows in the microwave until puffed, about 1½ - 2 minutes. Stir in ground Oreo Cookies until combined. Transfer to prepared baking pan. Using a piece of wax paper, press mixture evenly into prepared pan. Let set up for at least 10 minutes. Cut into bars and serve.
