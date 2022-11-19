1 cup oatmeal
2/3 cup coconut flakes
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup ground flaxseed
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
1/3 cup honey
1 tablespoon chia seeds (if you can find them)
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix all ingredients together and place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Roll into small balls. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. So good for a quick and healthy snack.
