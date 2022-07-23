For the crust:
14 whole graham crackers
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
For the filling:
3 cups blueberries, fresh or thawed frozen
2/3 cup granulated sugar
8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 1/2 cups plain yogurt, divided
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup heavy cream, chilled
For the topping:
3 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen), plus more for garnish
1 cup water
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch, dissolved in 3 tablespoons water
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Make the crust: Spray a 9-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray. In the bowl of a food processor pulse the graham crackers and sugar until finely ground. Add the butter and pulse until moistened. Use the bottom of a measuring cup, glass, or ramekin to press the crust mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Place in the freezer.
Make the filling: In the bowl of a food processor, combine the blueberries, sugar, and 1 tablespoon of the yogurt pulsing until smooth. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese on high speed until light and creamy. Add the remaining yogurt and powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Add in the blueberry mixture, beating to combine. In another bowl with an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold into the blueberry cream cheese mixture. Spoon into the prepared crust. Freeze until solid, about 4 hours or up to 1 week covered with plastic wrap.
Make the topping: Place the blueberries in a small saucepan. Cover with the water and stir in the sugar. Heat over medium-high heat until mixture comes to a low boil and the blueberries begin to burst. Add the dissolved cornstarch to saucepan and bring mixture to a rolling boil. Turn heat down and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes, or until sauce thickens. Remove from heat. Add in the vanilla. Allow the mixture to cool enough to pour into the bowl of a blender. Blend until the mixture is pureed. Push through a strainer to make completely smooth. Refrigerate while the pie freezes. To serve, let the pie sit a room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes to soften slightly. Use a large sharp knife to slice, rinsing the blade under hot water and wiping off between slices. Pour the blueberry sauce over each slice and garnish with a handful of fresh blueberries. Serve.
