For the crust:
1 cup graham cracker crumbs (about 8 crackers)
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pretzel sticks
1/2 cup pecans, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup sugar
8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, melted
For the filling:
16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
14-ounce can sweeten condensed milk
8-ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
fresh berries
In a large bowl, stir together the crust ingredients until well combined. Press crumbs into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese for 3 minutes. Add in sweetened condensed milk and beat for an additional 2-3 minutes. Be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl to fully incorporate ingredients. Use a rubber spatula to fold in the whipped topping and vanilla extract. Evenly spread the cream cheese filling mixture onto the crust. Cover the pan with foil and freeze for at least 4 hours. Before serving, top with fresh berries.
