4 oz cream cheese softened (1/2 of an 8 oz brick)
½ cup crunchy or creamy peanut butter
8 oz. container Cool Whip thawed
¾ cup powdered sugar
1 graham cracker crust
Combine the cream cheese and peanut butter in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer for about 2-3 minutes. Add the Cool Whip and powdered sugar and continue beating until smooth. Spoon the filling into the crust and freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight. You can drizzle the pie with some chocolate syrup and garnish with chocolate shavings!
