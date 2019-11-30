2½ cups sugar
½ cup evaporated milk
½ cup corn syrup
½ cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
2-2½ cups chopped pecans
2½ cups grated coconut
Set pecans, coconut, and vanilla off to the side. Mix sugar, evaporated milk, corn syrup, and butter in large saucepan. Bring to a rolling boil & boil for 3 minutes. Remove from heat & add pecans, coconut, and vanilla. Stir for about 4 minutes. Take a spoonful of batter and place on wax paper. Let it sit until batter has hardened. Remove from paper and enjoy.
