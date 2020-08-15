2 cups canned pumpkin
1/2 cup sugar
8 ounces cream cheese softened
2 8-ounce containers of Cool Whip or other whipped cream
1 tablespoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 3.4-ounce box instant vanilla pudding
1 cup milk
2 pre-made 9-inch graham cracker crusts
INSTRUCTIONS
For the bottom layer, add cream cheese, sugar, and one 8-ounce tub of whipped cream in a separate bowl and blend well with a hand mixer.
Fill your pre-made crusts with this layer evenly.
Next, mix pudding and milk and stir until thick. Add 2 cups of canned pumpkin.
Add pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Stir until blended.
Put this on top of the cream cheese layer.
For the top layer, use the second 8-ounce container of Cool Whip to top the pies. I suggest sprinkling a little pumpkin spice on top. It looks lovely and is oh-so-delicious!
This recipe makes TWO pies — one for me and one for everyone else! 😉 You’ll have extra whipped cream to either cover the top of each pie or use on something else. You can also make one deep pie in a springform pan.
No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Recipe
This simple no bake pumpkin pie recipe comes together in no time. A graham cracker crust is filled with layers of pumpkin pie filling, spices, cream cheese, Cool Whip, and vanilla pudding.
5 from 5 votes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Chilling: 1 hour
Total Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 16
Calories: 86kcal
