3 1/2 pounds peaches (1 lb = 3 to 4 medium peaches)
2 1/2 cups sugar
Juice from one lemon (Lemon juice is naturally high in pectin and helps the jam set.)
Peel the peaches, remove the pit and cut into wedges. Combine peaches, sugar, and a bit of lemon juice in a saucepan. Crush the peaches with your spatula, boil for about 15 to 25 minutes.
How To Know When The Peach Jam Is Done
The simplest way is to use a thermometer to check the temperature.
You will want the jam to reach 220°F. 220°F is the heat point at which the sugar bonds with the pectin and forms a gel. Jam should stick to spoon when lifted and turned sideways.
Keep in mind, it can take 24-48 hours for jam to fully set up. So if your jam is still on the thinner side, don’t worry. Know that as it sits in the fridge it can set up more.
If you find the jam is not at the consistency you desire, you can bring the peaches back to boiling for about 10 minutes and then let it cool again.
If your peaches are ripe and sweet, you may be able to use a bit less sugar. If your peaches are the same, I recommend starting out with 2 ¼ cups sugar. Give the peaches a little taste test, and add more sugar if needed. You do have to be careful with the amount of sugar though, there is a fine line between too much sugar and not enough sugar since the combo of sugar and lemon is what helps make this jam thicken!
