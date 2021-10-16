INGREDIENTS
1 ounce lime juice, or more to taste
4 ounces bourbon
1 ounce maple syrup, or to taste
2 ounces, approximately, cold ginger beer
Lime slice
PREPARATION
Combine lime juice, bourbon and syrup to taste in a small pitcher or cocktail shaker. If possible, let mixture chill in refrigerator or freezer until very cold.
Pour over ice in a rocks glass and top with ginger beer. Depending on the sweetness of the ginger beer, you may want to add a little more lime juice. Garnish with a lime slice.
