1 butternut squash, halved and seeded
2 sweet potatoes, halved lengthwise
2 3/4 cups water
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups whole grain couscous
5 links precooked apple chicken sausage, sliced into rounds
1 green bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup diced green onion
1 (12 ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese
2 sweet potatoes, halved lengthwise
2 3/4 cups water
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups whole grain couscous
5 links precooked apple chicken sausage, sliced into rounds
1 green bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup diced green onion
1 (12 ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place butternut squash and sweet potatoes cut-side down on the baking sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven until softened, about 30 minutes. Cool until easily handled, 5 to 10 minutes. Scoop flesh out of the skins;
place in a 9x13-inch casserole dish.
Bring water and salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in couscous; simmer over medium-high heat until couscous is soft, about 5 minutes. Drain excess water.
Stir couscous, sausage, green bell pepper, and green onion into the casserole dish. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top. Cover casserole dish
tightly with aluminum foil.
Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes.
Bake in the preheated oven until softened, about 30 minutes. Cool until easily handled, 5 to 10 minutes. Scoop flesh out of the skins;
place in a 9x13-inch casserole dish.
Bring water and salt to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in couscous; simmer over medium-high heat until couscous is soft, about 5 minutes. Drain excess water.
Stir couscous, sausage, green bell pepper, and green onion into the casserole dish. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top. Cover casserole dish
tightly with aluminum foil.
Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes.
Per Serving: 309 calories; 9.7 g fat; 40.9 g carbohydrates; 17.5 g protein; 61 mg cholesterol; 396 mg sodium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.