4 pounds apples, peeled and quartered about 12 medium apples
1 cup water
1 cup apple brandy can substitute apple cider or water
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup granulated. sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1 tablespoon bottled lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Heat empty jars by running through the dishwasher or heating in a 200-degree oven. Place rings and lids in water to simmer. Fill the canner with water and place it on stovetop. Depending on how fast your cooktop is, you can heat the canner now or later in the process. Place apples, water, and apple brandy in large saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low, cover the saucepan, and simmer the apples until they are soft enough to be easily pierced with a fork. Using an immersion blender, blend the apples until completely smooth. Add the white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves, lemon juice, and salt. Stir until combined. Bring the apple butter to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon. This step will take between 15-30 minutes. The apple butter will become darker as it cooks. Fill hot jars with hot apple butter, leaving 1/4 inch of headspace. Wipe the rims clean and place the lids on top. Screw the bands on, tightening the jars until fingertip tight. Process in canner for 15 minutes, fully submerged.
NOTES: You can also make this in the slow cooker very easily! Cook the apples and brandy in the slow cooker, covered on low, for 4-6 hours. Blend, add the sugar and seasonings, and cook on high, 2-3 hours. Put the lid on the slow cooker but place a wooden spoon underneath so moisture can escape. Can as directed.
