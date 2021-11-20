Old-Fashioned Cracker Dressing
Ingredients
cooking spray
½ cup butter
1 large onion, diced
3 stalks celery, diced
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
½ teaspoon dried sage
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried rosemary
1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
2 ¾ cups chicken broth
1 pound saltine crackers, crushed
½ cup milk
1 egg
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly coat a baking dish with cooking spray.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion, celery, and 1 teaspoon salt in melted butter until onion begins to turn translucent, about 5 minutes. season with black pepper, sage, thyme, rosemary, and cayenne pepper; cook and stir about 1 minute.
Remove skillet from heat and stir in chicken broth.
Combine crushed crackers and onion mixture in a large bowl. Add egg and cream; mix until combined. Season with salt and black pepper.
Spread cracker mixture evenly in a large baking dish and smooth the top.
Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes.
