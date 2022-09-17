2 C. warm water (110-115 degrees)
2/3 C. of sugar
1-1/2 T of active dry yeast
6 C. flour, divided
1-1/2 tsp salt
¼ C. vegetable oil
Melted butter
In a bowl, stir together warm water and sugar. Sprinkle in yeast; let stand 5-15 minutes until dissolved. In a large bowl, sift 3 cups flour with salt. Add yeast mixture and oil; mix together. Gradually add remaining flour. Using a dough hook, mix until dough pulls away from sides of bowl.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover with plastic wrap or a warm damp towel. Place in a warm draft-free area; let rise until dough doubles in size, about 1 hour.
Punch dough down; place on a lightly floured surface. Cut in half. Flatten each portion into a rectangle; starting at one end, roll into a loaf shape. Pinch ends together. Place in two greased 9-in. x 5-in. loaf pans.
Cover and let rise for 30-50 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Brush tops of loaves with butter. Cool for 10 minutes; remove from pans and place on a wire rack.
