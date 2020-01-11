1 pound ground beef or turkey, browned and drained
1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
1/2 head of cabbage chopped into medium chunks (roughly 3 cups)
1 can tomatoes with green chilies (undrained)
1 (8 ounce can) of tomato sauce
1 (1 ounce) package of taco seasoning
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
1/2 head of cabbage chopped into medium chunks (roughly 3 cups)
1 can tomatoes with green chilies (undrained)
1 (8 ounce can) of tomato sauce
1 (1 ounce) package of taco seasoning
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a medium size skillet brown your beef or turkey over medium heat, drain off any grease.
Add the jalapeño and sauté 3-5 minutes.
Add the cabbage, tomatoes with green chilies, tomato sauce, taco seasoning and stir well.
Cover and reduce heat to medium cooking for 15-18 minutes stirring occasionally.
Top with cheese. For a spicy version use shredded pepper jack cheese!
Add the jalapeño and sauté 3-5 minutes.
Add the cabbage, tomatoes with green chilies, tomato sauce, taco seasoning and stir well.
Cover and reduce heat to medium cooking for 15-18 minutes stirring occasionally.
Top with cheese. For a spicy version use shredded pepper jack cheese!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.