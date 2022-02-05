INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound elbow macaroni
- 1 pound broccoli, stem and florets coarsely chopped
- 2 ½ cups whole milk
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 8 ounces coarsely grated sharp Cheddar (about 2 cups)
- Black pepper
PREPARATION
- In a large pot or skillet, combine the macaroni, broccoli, milk, salt and garlic powder. Add 3 cups of water, and stir to combine. (The pasta may not be fully submerged. That’s OK!) Bring to an active simmer over medium-high. Reduce the heat to medium to gently simmer. Cook, stirring often to ensure even cooking and to keep things from sticking to the bottom of the pot, until the pasta is tender, and the liquid resembles heavy cream and coats the noodles, 8 to 12 minutes. If the liquid evaporates so much that you don’t see any between noodles, add 1/2 cup water. Adjust the heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer.
- Remove from heat and stir in the Cheddar. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Eat!
