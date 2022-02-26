1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 onion, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
1 yellow pepper, chopped
3 tomatoes, chopped
salt and pepper, to taste
3 tbsp tomato paste
1 package taco seasoning
1 can (540ml) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
2 uncooked chicken breasts, chopped into one-inch pieces
1 cup uncooked rice
2 1/3 cup water
1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
2 sprigs cilantro, chopped
Add vegetable oil to a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions, tomatoes, red pepper, yellow pepper, salt and pepper. Cook for 6 minutes, stirring often.
Add tomato paste and taco seasoning. Cook an additional minute, stirring often.
Add chicken, pinto beans, rice and water. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat.
Once boiling, cover and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat.
Stir in cheddar cheese and cilantro and serve hot.
YIELD: 6 SERVING SIZE: 1
CALORIES: 326, FAT: 7g, SODIUM: 368mg, CARBs: 45g, FIBER: 4g, SUGAR: 8g, PROTEIN: 20g
