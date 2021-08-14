1/2 c butter softened
8 oz cream cheese softened
1 egg
1/2 tsp orange extract
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 box orange cake mix
Orange food coloring (or 1 part red to 2 parts yellow) optional
1 c white chocolate chips
1 c powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat together butter, orange extract, vanilla extract, cream cheese, and egg with an electric mixer until smooth. Slowly add the cake mix and mix well.
Optional: add orange food coloring if until the cookie dough reaches your desired orange color. Fold white chocolate chips into the dough. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Form the dough into 24 balls. Roll each in the powdered sugar and then place on prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 12-13 minutes. Cool on the cookie sheet for 2-3 min., then finish cooling on a wire cooling rack.
