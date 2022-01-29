3/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, unsweetened
1 cup milk
1 cup water
1/4 cup of powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
8 ice cubes
Add the ingredients into a blender and blend for a few minutes.
Then add in your ice cubes one at a time and blend again.
Serving size- 1.5 cups
CALORIES: 302, FAT: 2.8g, SODIUM: 121.3mg, CARBS: 58g, FIBER: 1g, SUGAR: 54.1g, PROTEIN: 10.5g
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.