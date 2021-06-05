What You Need
18 vanilla creme-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, finely crushed (about 1-1/2 cups)
2 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted
3 pkg. (8 oz. each) PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
2 pkg. (4 oz. each) BAKER'S Semi-Sweet Chocolate, broken into pieces, melted and cooled
3 eggs
1-1/2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
Instructions
-Heat oven to 325°F.
-Combine cookie crumbs and butter; press onto bottom of 9-inch springform pan. Bake 10 min.
-Beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla in large bowl with mixer until blended. --Add chocolate; mix well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended. Pour over crust.
-Bake 45 to 55 min. or until center is almost set. Run knife around rim of pan to loosen cake; cool before removing rim.
-Refrigerate cheesecake 4 hours. Top with strawberries just before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.