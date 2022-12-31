1 lb. soup beans

1 ham bone

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup diced celery

1 can tomato sauce

1/2 cup diced potatoes

2 tsp. minced parsley

Salt and pepper

Hard-boiled eggs (optional)

Soak beans in water overnight. Drain, add fresh water and cook slowly with the ham bone for 2 hours. Put in the onion, celery, potatoes, tomato sauce, parsley and the salt and pepper and simmer until vegetables are soft. Remove the ham bone, trim off any meat, cut it up and add to soup. You may also cut up hard boiled eggs and add them to the soup.

