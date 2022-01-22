2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 sweet onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound ground Italian sausage
One 16-ounce jar marinara sauce
1 pound rigatoni pasta
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place a 9-inch springform cake pan on a parchment-lined baking sheet and grease the pan with nonstick spray. (Note: You can use a regular cake pan or deep pie plate, serve it in the dish.) In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and the sausage and sauté until fully cooked, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in half of the marinara sauce. While the sausage cooks, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the rigatoni and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. The pasta should be cooked but firm, as it will continue to cook in the oven. Drain the pasta and then toss it with the remaining marinara sauce and Parmesan. Arrange the pasta vertically in the prepared springform pan. Pack the rigatoni in somewhat tightly until the pan is full. Spread the sausage mixture on top of the pasta pushing it down into the wholes. Sprinkle the mozzarella evenly over the sausage. Bake the pasta pie until the mixture is heated through and the cheese is melted, 15 to 20 minutes. Let the pie cool for at least 10 minutes before unmolding, slicing and serving. Serve immediately, warm.
