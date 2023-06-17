1/2 pound bacon strips, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
6 cans (15 ounces each) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
4 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce
2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon chili powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 350 F. In a Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 2 tablespoons in pan. Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium heat 6-8 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in beans, tomato sauce, green chiles, brown sugar and seasonings. Sprinkle top with bacon. Bake, covered, 60-70 minutes or until heated through.
