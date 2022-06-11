6 Large Peaches – cut in quarters
1 Yellow Cake Mix
1/2 Cup of Sugar
1.5 Sticks of Butter – sliced thin
Peel the skin off the peaches and cut them into quarters.
Toss the sliced peaches in sugar and pour them in the bottom of a 13×9″ baking pan.
Dump the cake mix over top and add the sliced butter.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.
You can top it off with vanilla ice cream, or whipped cream. It’s best served warm.
You can use canned peaches, but it really is so much better with fresh peaches. However, if you do use canned, you can omit the sugar.
