Yields: 8 servings
4 tbsp butter
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup milk
3/4 cup flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 pinch salt
2 1/2 cups peach slices (fresh or frozen, thaw first)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the butter in a 9" cake pan, pie pan or small casserole dish and set in the oven to melt for 5 minutes. In a mixing bowl, stir together the sugar, milk, flour, baking powder, and salt until thoroughly combined. Pour over the melted butter in the pan. Do not stir! Arrange the peach slices evenly over the top. Bake for 45 minutes or until cooked through. The batter will rise up around the fruit as it bakes. Serve warm or cold.
