Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup peanut butter
1 egg
1 1/2 cups oatmeal
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup flour
2 tbsp. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350. Combine butter and sugars. Stir in peanut butter and egg. Spread into 9x13 pan that has been lightly sprayed. Bake 18 to 20 min. Remove from oven and lightly drop pan on counter. Use a spatula to push the edges down so you have a level surface. Frost with your favorite fudge frosting. You can stir 1/4 cup peanut butter into frosting.
Chocolate Fudge Frosting: Combine 2 cups powdered sugar, pinch of salt, 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla, 1/3 cup milk. Melt and add 4 oz. unsweetened chocolate and 1/3 cup butter. Beat to spreading consistency.
