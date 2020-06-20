6 tbsp PB2 (powdered peanut butter)
4 tbp water
1 scoop chocolate protein powder
1 8 oz. container sugar free Cool Whip
2 tbsp Hershey’s sugar free ice cream
syrup
Mix together the PB2 and water. Then mix in the protein powder. Stir into the Cool Whip. Let sit for 10 minutes. Fill cupcake tins. Place in freezer until set. Add syrup to each. Freeze till ready to eat.
Makes 9 servings.
Nutrition Facts: Calories 820/91, Protein 44/4.8, Carbs 99/11, Fat 31/3.4 Sugar 7/.77, Sodium 525/58.3
