3 cups of white chocolate chips (or peanut butter chips)
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2 Tbsp. peanut butter
butter (optional)
Pour white chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk into a microwave safe bowl. Melt in 30 second increments. Stir after each 30 seconds. When melted, stir in butter, if desired, for a creamier texture. Stir in peanut butter. Pour into a greased 8×8 inch pan. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.
