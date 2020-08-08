2 2/3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1/2 cup honey
Generous pinch of salt
Optional mix-ins:
mini chocolate chips, raisins, chia seeds (see note)
Place peanut butter and honey in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 10-second increments until the peanut butter and honey can be easily combined, but are not hot. Stir well. Add oats and salt and stir until well combined, use your hands if you have to. Dump into a greased 8x8 baking dish and pack and flatten into an even layer. Cover and refrigerate until firm. Slice into bars or squares.
Mix-ins: Add a handful of raisins or mini chocolate chips or 2 tablespoons chia seeds. If using mix-ins, reduce the oats to 2 1/2 cups.
These bars hold their shape best if they stay chilled. Store them in the refrigerator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.