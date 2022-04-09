Ingredients
- ½ cup chicken broth
- 1 ½ tablespoons minced fresh ginger root
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 ½ tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons hot chile paste (Optional)
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 ounces Udon noodles or spaghetti noodles
- ¼ cup chopped green onions
- ¼ cup chopped peanuts
Directions
- Step 1
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add noodles and cook until tender according to package directions. Drain.
- Step 2
Meanwhile, combine chicken broth, ginger, soy sauce, peanut butter, honey, chili paste, and garlic in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat until peanut butter melts and is heated through. Add noodles, and toss to coat. Garnish with green onions and peanuts.
