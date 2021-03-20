1 cup peanut butter unsweetened
3 tbsp coconut flour
2 tbsp protein powder
3 tbsp granulated erythritol
1 tbsp cocoa powder unsweetened
Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit. Place the ingredients in a bowls and mix with a fork, then knead with your hands to combine. Line an ovenproof dish with parchment paper. Spread the mixture into an 8x8 pan Bake for up to 25 minutes. The bars are ready when the top has set and is beginning to brown around the edges. Remove and let cool to room temperature before cutting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.