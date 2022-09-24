8 pounds pears
1 cup water or apple juice
1 cup sugar
3 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon allspice
1/2 teaspoon cloves
Wash, dry and quarter your pears, remove steams. Toss pears, water {or juice}, sugar, and spices in an 8 quart pot and bring to a boil. Once you reach a boil, stir the pears, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the pears are tender (about 20 minutes), stirring often. Once the pears are soft, carefully spoon them into a food mill to separate the peels and seeds. Next place the pear mixture in a crock pot and cook on low for 6 hours, stirring occasionally.
Once the pear butter has thickened and turned a dark brown color it’s time to can your bounty. Bring a boiling-water canner, 3/4 full of water, to simmer. Wash jars and screw bands in hot soapy water; rinse with warm water. Pour boiling water over flat lids in saucepan off the heat. Let stand in hot water until ready to use. Drain well before filling. Ladle the pear butter immediately into prepared jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of tops. Wipe jar rims and threads. Cover with two-piece lids. Screw on bands. Place jars on elevated rack in canner. Lower rack into canner. {Water must cover jars by 1 to 2 inches. Add boiling water, if necessary.} Cover: bring water to gentle boil and process 10 min. Remove jars and place upright on towel to cool completely. After jars cool, check seals by pressing middles of lids with finger. If lids spring back, lids are not sealed, and refrigeration is necessary}. Yields 4 pints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.