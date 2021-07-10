- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 2 tsp black pepper
- 1 cup beef stock
- 2 cups whip cream
- Olive oil for cooking
Cook the onions with the cracked black pepper in a little olive oil until they are slightly brown. Add the beef stock and cook down until it is reduced by half, add the cream and simmer for 5-10 minutes until it is thickened. Serve with burgers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.