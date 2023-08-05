1-1/4 cups fresh or frozen corn, thawed
1 cup finely chopped sweet red pepper
1 cup finely chopped green onions
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup milk
Oil for deep-fat frying
In a large bowl, combine the corn, red pepper and onions. In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, cumin, salt and pepper; stir into corn mixture. Gradually add milk, stirring until blended. In an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer, heat 1/4 in. of oil to 375 degrees. Drop batter by 1/4 cupful, a few at a time, into hot oil. Fry until golden brown, about 2 to 2-1/2 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels.
