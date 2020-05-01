INGREDIENTS
- 1 pack ramen noodles with flavor packet
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon butter
- 2 slices American cheese
- ¼ teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
- ½ scallion, green part only, thinly sliced on the bias, optional
PREPARATION
- Bring 2 1/2 cups of water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the noodles and cook for 2 minutes. Add the flavor packet, stir, and continue to cook for another 30 seconds.
- Remove the pan from the heat and carefully add the egg. Do not stir; pull the noodles over the egg and let sit for one minute to poach.
- Carefully transfer everything to a serving bowl, add the butter, cheese, and sesame seeds and mix. Garnish with the scallions if desired.
